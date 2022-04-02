LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $83,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

