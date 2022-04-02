LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.38% of Lumen Technologies worth $48,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 9,255,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,705,242. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

