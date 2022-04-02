LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $35,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. 846,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,225. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

