LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.10. 21,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 605,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.