LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Hits $880,296.68 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $880,296.68 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

