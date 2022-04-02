Lobstex Market Cap Hits $762,397.03 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $762,397.03 and approximately $57,835.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,357,203 coins and its circulating supply is 23,281,777 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.