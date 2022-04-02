Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.
LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 7,519,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.