Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. 7,519,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

