Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 44 ($0.58) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 45 ($0.59).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 56.43 ($0.74).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 47.39 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,665.97). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($307,833.38).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

