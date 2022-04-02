LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LVOX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 51,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,263. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.