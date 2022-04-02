Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 137,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,619. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $618.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $3,866,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.