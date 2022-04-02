Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.66. 93,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,189. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lindsay by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lindsay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lindsay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

