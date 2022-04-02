Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $322.73. 1,477,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.03. The company has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Linde by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

