Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

LNR stock traded down C$1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.70. 220,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$48.99 and a 52-week high of C$84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at C$151,426.36. Also, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,158. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

About Linamar (Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.