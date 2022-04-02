Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CFO Buys $14,951.30 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 2,170 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,951.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

