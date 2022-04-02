Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 515,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on LILA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 271,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

