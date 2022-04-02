Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $523,625.52 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 81.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

