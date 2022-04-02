Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $523,625.52 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 81.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
