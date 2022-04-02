Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.83. 773,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

