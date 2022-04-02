LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LIAN opened at $3.73 on Friday. LianBio has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.

Get LianBio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LianBio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

LianBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.