LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
LIAN opened at $3.73 on Friday. LianBio has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LianBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LianBio (LIAN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.