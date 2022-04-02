LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LPL opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 651.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

