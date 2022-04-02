Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 493,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,478. The company has a market capitalization of $336.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

