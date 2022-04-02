Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 351.60 ($4.61).

LON:LGEN traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 271.20 ($3.55). 7,394,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,172,674. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($265,309.09). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($2,997.25). Insiders acquired a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,610 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

