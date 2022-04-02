Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 31,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market cap of $161.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $12,818,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

