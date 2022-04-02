LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $103.81, but opened at $109.00. LCI Industries shares last traded at $108.57, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

