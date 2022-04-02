Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $159.21

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$159.21 and traded as low as C$142.39. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$142.61, with a volume of 2,303 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$190.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$453.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$149.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$159.09.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

