Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 20,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $10,154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 140,650.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 170,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.