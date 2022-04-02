Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 20,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.12.
About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
