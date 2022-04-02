L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

FSTR stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

