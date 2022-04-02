Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,798,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,703. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

