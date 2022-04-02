Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 484,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,352. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,402,000 after purchasing an additional 625,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

