Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Kore Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KORE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

KORE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. 205,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kore Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.