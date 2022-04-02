Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PHG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 986,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,681. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 41,875 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

