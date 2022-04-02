Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PHG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
Shares of PHG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 986,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,681. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 41,875 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
