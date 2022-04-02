Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $188.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.75.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($208.79) to €185.00 ($203.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. 22,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

