Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will report $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $19,582,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

