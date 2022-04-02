Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stephens

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.35.

KNX traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,886,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,370 shares of company stock worth $2,354,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after buying an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

