Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 3.4%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.34). 109,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 233,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.46).

The firm has a market cap of £425.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.67.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

About Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.