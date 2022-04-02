Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 3.4%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.34). 109,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 233,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.46).
The firm has a market cap of £425.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.67.
About Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)
