Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. Keyera has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.