KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

