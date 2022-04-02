Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,402 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $260.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

