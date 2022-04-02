Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $942.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hut 8 Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.