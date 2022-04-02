Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $364,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.