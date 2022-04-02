Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $337,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

