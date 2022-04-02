Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 188.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Chemours by 146.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

