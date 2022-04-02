Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 205 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.72.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.