Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KFFB stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.46. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFFB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

