Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
KFFB stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.46. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Get Rating)
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
