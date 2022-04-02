Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KW stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 458,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,752. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 39.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 726,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

