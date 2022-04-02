Kendall Capital Management Trims Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $85.34 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

