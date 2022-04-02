Kendall Capital Management Invests $241,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $46,919,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $307.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

