Kendall Capital Management Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Masco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Masco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.55 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.