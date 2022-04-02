KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $29.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of KE stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,445,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

