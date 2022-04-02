Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
