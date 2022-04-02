Kava.io Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00211231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00032501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.00418904 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.